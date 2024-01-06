Taking out Nyay Yatra as govt didn't give us chance to raise issues in Parliament: Cong chief

The Congress is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as 'the government did not give us the chance to raise our issues in Parliament', Kharge said and added that 'we will listen to people through this platform (yatra)'. The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general elections will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, starting from Manipur capital Imphal.