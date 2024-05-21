Tale of a pant: Two strangers on Reddit discover they shared the same pair of trouser

You might have heard of long-lost friends reuniting on the Internet after years apart in unexpected ways. Social media is an excellent platform for reconnecting with friends from the past, and it is no secret that the internet brings people together.
But have you ever heard of a pair of pants bringing two people together? Fans of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" might enjoy this amusing coincidence that occurred on Reddit.
Recently, a Reddit user, whitecollardime, posted a query on the R/Delhi subreddit, asking how to remove a grey metal tag from pants he had bought online. Many users took to the comment section to shower some advice.
“Go to the offline store of the brand, show them your online invoice, get it removed,” one user suggested.
"Get a replacement from online store you bought it from," another user said.
In an unusual turn of events, one user, hazedphase, shared his experience with the same issue. He had also bought pants with a similar metal tag and wondered if it could be the same pair. “Netplay hai kya? Meri bhi same pants pe laga aaya tha. (Is this Netplay? My pants also had the same tag.) I returned the pants btw. What if OP got my returned pants? ” he posted.
Whitecollardime then shared a screenshot of his transaction and asked, “Ye wala tha kya? (Was it the same pants)?”
A screenshot of the conversation on Reddit
Hazedphase quickly confirmed that it was indeed the same pair of pants he had bought from Netplay. To this, whitecollardime jokingly replied, “Mera pant ka ex mil gaya Reddit pe (I found the ex of my pants on Reddit)”
Published 21 May 2024, 13:28 IST