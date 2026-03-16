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'Talks with Iran have yielded some ‌results': Jaishankar on restarting shipping through ⁠Strait of Hormuz

'From India’s ‌perspective, it is better that we reason and we ‌coordinate and we get a solution than we don't'
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 19:46 IST
India NewsIranS Jaishankar

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