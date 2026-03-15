Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Talks with Iran have yielded some ‌results': Jaishankar on Strait of Hormuz blockade

'If ⁠it ⁠is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at ​it,' he said hailing direct talks.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 19:46 IST
India NewsIranS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us