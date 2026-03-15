<p>Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has hailed direct talks with Iran as the most effective way to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, in an interview published on Sunday.</p>.Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu releases video from cafe, mocks at news of his death.<p>“I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results,” Jaishankar told the <em>Financial Times</em>, adding that talks are ongoing. "If it is yielding results for me, I would naturally continue to look at it.” </p>