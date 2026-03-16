Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Talks with Iran yielded some ‌results, but no 'blanket arrangement' for Hormuz Strait transit: Jaishankar on Indian ships passing through waterway

'From India’s ‌perspective, it is better that we reason and we ‌coordinate and we get a solution than we don't'.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 06:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 19:46 IST
India NewsIranS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us