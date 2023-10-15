Tallest statue of Ambedkar outside India unveiled in US

Spread over 13 acres, the AIC in Accokeek township, some 22 miles south of the White House, would consist of a library, convention center, and Buddha Garden among others.

"This is a great occasion to participate in the unveiling ceremony of statue of Babasaheb. This is the tallest statue of Babasaheb in America. ..After 75 years of independence, the people are realizing the works done by Dr. Ambedkar and that's the reason why day by day he's getting the popularity, …people are now understanding him in a proper way".