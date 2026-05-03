<p>Sri Vijaya Puram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andaman">Andaman</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nicobar">Nicobar</a> Islands on Sunday created another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/guinness-world-record">Guinness World Record</a> with the formation of the tallest human stack underwater at Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, officials said.</p>.<p>Fourteen people, including Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, took part in forming the 22.3-metre-long stack, and they stayed under the water for three minutes, officials said.</p>.<p>The feat comes a day after the Union Territory administration achieved a landmark by unfurling the world's largest underwater national flag, measuring approximately 60 by 40 metres, in a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies and trained divers near the same island.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lieutenant-governor">Lieutenant Governor</a>, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency, also participated in Saturday's event.</p>.<p>Officials said the back-to-back achievements are part of a larger initiative to showcase the islands as a premier global diving destination, highlighting their pristine marine ecosystem and advanced diving capabilities.</p>.Andaman sets Guinness World Record by unfurling largest underwater national flag.<p>They said the initiative has been planned in coordination with multiple departments and involved trained divers, technical experts and support teams to ensure compliance with international safety norms and Guinness World Records guidelines.</p>.<p>Both the Guinness World Records are expected to draw national and international attention and will boost the profile of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a hub for scuba diving and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eco-tourism">eco-tourism</a>.</p>