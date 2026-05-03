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Tallest underwater human stack formed; Andaman sets two Guinness World Records in 2 days

The feat comes a day after the Union Territory administration achieved a landmark by unfurling the world's largest underwater national flag in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsGuinness Book of World Records

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