Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

"The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy… pic.twitter.com/byrvLabUgy
The news of K Bhagyaraj sir's passing is truly heartbreaking 💔 A visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds. My thoughts… pic.twitter.com/pCbdUTUDp9
Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its… pic.twitter.com/7Ul9bZTPH8