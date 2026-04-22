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Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 | Video of plane full of voters heading home to vote goes viral

This viral clip is buzzing on all social media platforms and has become one of the major topics of the 2026 campaign season.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:24 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTrendingTamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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