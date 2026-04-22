Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 | Video of plane full of voters heading home to vote goes viral

<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhbrandpr/mp-cm-mohan-yadav-roars-in-tamil-nadu-time-to-oust-the-looting-government-3976531">Tamil Nadu Assembly elections </a>set for April 23, the state is witnessing an unprecedented level of craze and curiosity. The debut of Thalapathy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijays-entry-puts-dravidian-bipolarity-to-the-test-in-a-triangular-contest-3976112">Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> has given the election a fresh layer of intrigue to the contest, shifting the focus from traditional family-run politics to a more modern, articulate youth movement.</p><p>In this election, the stakes are really very high, with experts and citizens eagerly waiting to see what change and impact Thalapathy Vijay's TVK makes. Meanwhile, young professionals and NRIs are travelling in large numbers to participate in the democratic process.</p><p>While social media is buzzing with reports of a massive influx of overseas Indians returning to cast their votes from the US, UK, Europe, Russia, the Gulf and neighbouring nations like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Several International flights are reportedly packed with expats who're travelling back home to participate in this landmark election.</p><p>Amidst all this, a video of a Singapore-Trichy flight filled with voters has gone viral on social media, capturing their enthusiasm for the electoral process.</p><p>Captain Pradeep Krishnan shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “A full flight coming home to vote! Don’t complain about the future if you stayed silent on voting day.”</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Law and order deteriorating under DMK rule, claims Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu.<p>The viral video showcases passengers expressing their commitment to voting. This video has exploded on the internet and has garnered over a million views in less than 24 hours. The post has also attracted thousands of likes and comments.</p><p>This viral clip is buzzing on all social media platforms and has become one of the major topics of the 2026 campaign season.</p><p>Polling for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for Thursday, April 23. With the silence period now in effect, the fate of the candidates now rests in the hands of the voters.</p>