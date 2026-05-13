LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Vijay to face trust vote in assembly shortly; proceedings begin

Hello readers! The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government is set to face a confidence motion in the assembly today. The rift within AIADMK is likely to play a crucial role in the trust vote. The party's rebel faction has sought to appoint Velumani as the AIADMK legislature party leader. It has also declared its support for the TVK. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held one-on-one deliberations with several ex-Kerala Congress chiefs in a bid to end the uncertainty over the selection of the new chief minister for the southern state, as the discussions entered the final phase with a decision likely on Wednesday. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on national politics.