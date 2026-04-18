Tamil Nadu CM Stalin celebrates delimitation bill defeat with sweets & firecrackers

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cm-stalin-burns-copy-of-delimitation-bill-terms-it-black-law-3969592"> M K Stalin</a> celebrated the defeat of the delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday with fireworks. Referring to his act of burning a copy of the delimitation yesterday, Stalin said that the fire he ignited "scorched" Delhi's arrogance, dealing a "severe blow" to the BJP and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>He also distributed sweets to the public during his election campaign in Dindigul.</p><p>"With the responsibility of chief minister of Tamil Nadu, given to me by you (people), the fire ignited by Stalin has 'scorched' Delhi's arrogance. Our struggle (against delimitation) succeeded. Black shirt force has defeated the saffron brigade," Stalin said on Friday, reacting to the defeat of the delimitation bill in Parliament today.</p>.<p>Addressing the rally in Dindigul to support the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Stalin said this was also "a massive pre-poll defeat for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.</p><p>"They (BJP) thought that we would be lethargic if the delimitation bill was brought during elections. But Tamil Nadu is always vigilant. It is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is in Tamil Nadu," he said and added that the BJP's defeat will start from Tamil Nadu.</p>.'BJP chose not to deliver on Women’s quota bill': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pins blame on government .<p>"This is the first blow to the saffron party. At least from now onwards, don't provoke Tamil Nadu. You will not be able to bear it (if we retaliate). This is also perhaps the first defeat faced by Modi in his 12 years rule," Stalin added.</p><p>He said this was not an ordinary defeat, but one that would be remembered in history even after 100 years. Stalin said during the campaign in Theni that the bill's defeat in Parliament was just a "trailer."</p><p>"More victories will follow us. We will win over 200 seats," he said about the upcoming assembly elections.</p><p>In a post on X, he also thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc and emphasised the need for unity as opposition. </p>