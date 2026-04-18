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Tamil Nadu CM Stalin celebrates delimitation bill defeat with sweets & firecrackers

Stalin thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc and emphasised the need for unity as opposition.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 05:23 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduNarendra ModiLok SabhaMK StalindelimitationTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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