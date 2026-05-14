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Tamil Nadu govt reaffirms 21-yr age limit for liquor sales

A senior TASMAC official said that the staff at liquor shops have been instructed to check identity proof, including Aadhaar card, for all customers whose age is in question.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiLiquorAlcohol Consumption

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