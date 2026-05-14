<p>Chennai: Seeking to curb rising alcohol consumption among minors in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has reinforced the legal age requirement of 21 for all liquor purchases and consumption.</p>.<p>The government has also ordered the closure of 717 liquor outlets across the state and warned of strict action against those who violate the new directives.</p>.<p>The state-owned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TASMAC">Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation</a> (TASMAC), the agency which holds a monopoly on sales of liquor, will be shutting 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 outlets near bus stations.</p>.CM Vijay orders shut down of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near religious places, schools in Tamil Nadu.<p>A senior TASMAC official on Thursday said that the staff at liquor shops have been instructed to check identity proof, including Aadhaar card, for all customers whose age is in question.</p>.<p>The official also said that the state government is considering a reduction in operational hours.</p>.<p>Currently, the liquor shops across the state operate from 12 noon to 10 pm.</p>.<p>"They are weighing a proposal to move the closing time to 8 pm," he added.</p>.'ED crossing all limits,' SC's scathing remarks on action in TN liquor scam.<p>At present, the TASMAC operates a total of 4,765 liquor shops across the state. After the closure of 717 shops, it would come down to 4,048 outlets.</p>.<p>In 2025, the revenue from liquor sales stood at Rs 48,344 crore, which is the second highest after the registration department. </p>