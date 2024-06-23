Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: BJP's Sambit Patra questions silence of I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders

New Delhi: Calling the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu 'murders' of innocent people, the BJP on Sunday questioned the ‘silence’ of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on the matter. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the ‘silence’ of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is 'striking'.
“If more than 32 Dalits are killed in this country, I would call it a murder, this is not death. So many parties are silent only because they think raising the issue is not in their political interest,” Patra said at a press briefing at the party headquarters.
The spurious liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has till now claimed as many as 56 lives, over 193 people have been admitted to various government medical facilities.
“56 people have died and many are in critical condition. About 200 people are hospitalised. This is a very important issue, but I am surprised that Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, DMK and all the people of the INDI alliance are silent on this,” he said.
“All these parties are silent because their political interests are not being fulfilled,” he added.
Published 23 June 2024, 11:16 IST