Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: BJP's Sambit Patra questions silence of I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders

New Delhi: Calling the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu 'murders' of innocent people, the BJP on Sunday questioned the ‘silence’ of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on the matter. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the ‘silence’ of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is 'striking'.

“If more than 32 Dalits are killed in this country, I would call it a murder, this is not death. So many parties are silent only because they think raising the issue is not in their political interest,” Patra said at a press briefing at the party headquarters.