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Tamil Nadu seeks open court hearing on review plea against Karnataka's Mekedatu project

Tamil Nadu contended the proposed project would be detrimental for the interests of the farmers of the state, dependent upon the Cauvery river water.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaSupreme CourtMekedatu project

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