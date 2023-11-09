10,000 antiquities unearthed in eight archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu

Keeladi and Konthagai

A weighing unit made of crystal quartz, which is transparent in nature, a handmade snake figurine, glass beads, glass bangle fragment, gold wire, ivory dice in cubic and cuboid in shape, iron objects, and various objects made of terracotta were also unearthed from Keeladi.

With this, the number of artefacts found in Keeladi since the excavations began in 2014 has gone up to 19,000 – the first three phases were carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following which the TNSDA took over.

In Konthagai, perceived to be the burial site of Keeladi, archaeologists unearthed 24 urn burials and recovered over 110 black-and-red ware and red slipped ware alongside human skeletal remains from them. For the first time ever, a ring made of ivory has been found from an urn burial.

“This is the first time in nine years we have found evidence of a ceramic industry having thrived in Keeladi. In the past excavations, we proved with evidence that industries based on glass beads and terracotta also thrived there,” R Sivanantham, Joint Director, TNSDA, told DH.

“In all the nine phases of excavations in Keeladi so far, we have found ring wells which further bolsters our view that the site was an industrialised, urban civilisation,” Sivananthan said, adding that for the first time in three years, archaeologists have this time discovered a ring well in Gangaikondacholapuram close to the remains of the palace.

A 17-course ring well, a pillar made of stone, which is possibly an integral part of one of the entrances of the palace built by Rajendra-I in the ancient town, raised in memory of his father Rajaraja Chola, were also discovered from Gangaikondacholapuram.

“Other discoveries include further remains of the palace, a brick channel, and several Chinese wear that reiterate the trade ties that Cholas enjoyed with Chinese,” Prabhakaran, AO, Gangaikondacholapuram, told DH.