12 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Lankan navy; protests erupt in Rameswaram

<p>Chennai: Twelve fishermen from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu's</a> Nagapattinam district were apprehended by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lankan</a> navy on November 11, allegedly for trespassing and fishing in the island waters, a fisheries department official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Their counterparts in Rameswaram staged a protest in Pamban demanding the Central government's immediate intervention to secure the release of the Nagapattinam fishermen and also others from the state arrested by the Lankan navy.</p>.<p>They also demanded an early end to the frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and also the seizure of their fishing vessels.</p>.<p>Traffic at Pamban came to a standstill when a large number of the mechanised boatmen and country boat fishers along with their families staged protest.</p><p>According to an official from the state fisheries department, the Nagapattinam fishermen set sail on a mechanised craft from Akkaraipettai fishing harbour on November 10 night. They were fishing near south-east of Kodiyakarai when the Sri Lankan navy arrested them on November 11 evening. </p>