15 cracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar lose licence for violating safety norms

He said another set of teams is conducting inspections at over 3,000 retail shops that sell crackers for the festival seasons. “The violations in these shops are usually minor like not displaying boards at the right place, not possessing the required number of fire extinguishers at the shops. We impose a fine or give them a warning,” the official said.

Another official told DH that every factory is allowed a specific number of sheds – usually only four people are allowed inside a shed with all of them sitting near the doors. “Majority of the 15 fire factories whose licences we cancelled this time are found to have added extra sheds by violating the approved plan,” the official added.

These factories will now have to apply for a fresh licence after complying with the rules and regulations. “That process may take six to seven months,” the first official said.

The fireworks industry in Sivakasi, which is valued at Rs 6,000 crores, is often accused of throwing safety rules to the wind resulting in loss of lives. The industry, which provides direct and indirect jobs to over 6 lakh people, is also accused of forcing labourers to work under poor conditions.

The development comes weeks after over 12 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a country cracker unit in Ariyalur district. As many as 14 people were killed when an explosion occurred at a fire factory in Srivilliputhur when labourers were involved in packing firecrackers to be sent across the country.