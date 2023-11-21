JOIN US
Homeindiatamil nadu

15 TN fishermen freed from Lanka return home

Last Updated 21 November 2023, 05:59 IST

Chenna: Fifteen Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were released from the Sri Lankan prison, reached Chennai on Tuesday.

The fishers were accorded a warm reception by the state BJP members upon their arrival at the airport here this morning. Later, they left for Rameswaram by road.

On November 14, the 15 fishermen set out for fishing in two mechanised vessels from Rameswaram and were apprehended for allegedly straying into Lankan waters.

Further, about 23 fishermen who went fishing in three trawlers on October 28 were also apprehended by the Lankan authorities. They were also released following intervention by the Centre and State governments, a fisheries department official said.

(Published 21 November 2023, 05:59 IST)
