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15 TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka arrive in Chennai

The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing deep sea.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSri Lankafishermen

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