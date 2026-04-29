<p>Chennai: Fifteen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> fishermen arrived here on Wednesday morning following their release from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lankan</a> custody.</p><p>The fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this year for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing deep sea.</p>.India-Sri Lanka oil pipeline discussed during VP Radhakrishnan's meeting with Dissanayake: FS Misri.<p>The repatriation of the fishermen was secured after recent talks held in Colombo by Vice President K S Radhakrishnan with ministers of the island nation.</p><p>The Tamil Nadu fisheries department has arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native place.</p><p>Radhakrishnan's two-day official trip marked the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka.</p>