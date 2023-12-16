15 tonnes of oil collected from Ennore Creek area

About 10,000 fishermen in Ennore have not ventured into the sea for fishing for the past two weeks due to Cyclone Michaung and subsequent floods, which also brought a new problem to deal in with the oil spill. Boats have been damaged and fishermen who venture into the sea have also returned with catch that smells of oil, which many people aren’t willing to buy.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took suo motu cognizance of the issue, has asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and CPCL to clear the oil spill by December 19.

Officials said trained people from two Oil Spillage Response Service companies have been deployed to strengthen the oil mitigation work and added that a total of 110 boats along with a workforce of 615 individuals were on site involved in the oil mitigation work.

“So far about 276 Barrels containing 48.6 tonnes of oil waste were collected containing approximately 15 tonnes of oil. Cleaning work in nearby villages of Ennore Kuppam, Nettu Kuppam and Thalan Kuppam is going on with full intensity with the help of JCBs and dipper trucks. The oil laden debris was cleaned out from the mitigated villages,” the government said.

The government has deployed five gully suckers, 11 JCBs, 13 tippers, 5 proclains, one hydra crane, four skimmers, 2 tractor trailers and four pick-up trucks in the process besides asking the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) to conduct a study estimate the quantity of oil available in the water in Ennore and other localities.

The oil allegedly released by CPCL into flood water reached the Kosasthalaiyar River via the Buckingham canal.