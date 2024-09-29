17 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin tells Centre; seeks action

The detention of fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities. "I have repeatedly reiterated that concrete and proactive steps must be taken to resolve this festering issue diplomatically. Considering the gravity of the situation, I have also submitted this as one of the requests in the memorandum submitted to the prime minister on 27.09.2024." Stalin requested the Central government to initiate strong and effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrest of Indian fishermen and also to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lanka.