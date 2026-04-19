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18 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Police officials told DH that they have pulled out 18 bodies from the accident site and that four of the six injured are in a critical condition.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduExplosionFireworks

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