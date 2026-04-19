<p>Chennai: At least 18 labourers were charred to death, and six others were injured when an explosion ripped through a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fireworks">fireworks</a>’ manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. The explosion took place at the Vanaja Fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti in the district when workers were manufacturing fire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crackers">crackers</a>. </p><p>Police officials told <em>DH</em> that they have pulled out 18 bodies from the accident site and that four of the six injured are in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.</p><p>It is believed that the accident took place when labourers were handling chemicals. “The blast seems to have emanated from the front veranda area,” a police officer said, adding that the unit has a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BJP’s Khushbu Sundar defends ‘outsider’ attack on husband, hits back at DMK’s own history.<p>“Over 100 labourers were inside the unit when the blast took place. The explosion was so powerful that that three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were completely brought to the ground,” the officer added.</p><p>Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours. </p><p>Freak accidents at the fireworks’ manufacturing units have become a recurring affair despite PESO and other authorities concerned maintaining that they have tightened the rules. Safety is the biggest casualty at fireworks manufacturing units as owners flout the rules and allow people more than prescribed in the rooms where chemicals are mixed and fire crackers are produced. </p><p>In a X post, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and said he rushed two ministers to the site to expedite rescue operations.</p><p>"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said. </p><p>He has also deputed Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. </p>