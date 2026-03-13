Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai; officials say no need to panic buy fuel

In a subsequent raid at the house of Madan Kumar, 27, in Anandam Nagar, officials recovered another 189 cylinders, including 126 commercial units.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduLPGMadurai

Follow us on :

Follow Us