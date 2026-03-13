<p>Amid the LPG crisis in India, two persons in Madurai, Tamil Nadu were arrested and detained under the Goondas Act in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai </a>for allegedly hoarding hundreds of cylinders. They were caught with 398 LPG cylinders and black marketing them.</p><p>The Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) received a tip-off regarding the illegal diversion of subsidised domestic gas cylinders for commercial use. Acting on the information, a special team conducted a raid and seized 100 subsidised domestic cylinders and 109 commercial cylinders at an open plot in the Kovilpappakudi area.</p><p>In a subsequent raid in Anandam Nagar, officials recovered another 189 cylinders, including 126 commercial units, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.Adding fuel to fire: Panic buying hits Tamil Nadu as commuters rush to stockpile fuel amid shortage fears.<p>As these incidents of cylinder hoarding surfaced, the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel. The body pointed out that people need not worry, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.</p><p>K P Murali, President of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association, urged the public not to panic or indulge in panic buying. He clarified that the state currently holds sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel to last for at least three weeks.</p><p>"There is no need for the public to fear a shortage. All dealers have adequate stock and are continuously receiving supplies from oil companies. Panic buying will only create an artificial shortage that benefits no one," Murali informed <em>PTI</em>.</p>