21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of TVK won’t be disqualified: Tamil Nadu Speaker

<p>Chennai: In a reprieve to the “rebel” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> MLAs, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Tuesday ruled that disqualification proceedings will not be initiated against 21 legislators who voted in favour of the TVK government led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> by defying the party whip. </p> <p>Prabhakar said he was not proceeding with the disqualification of the MLAs after AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> wrote to him, stating that the legislators expressed regret for their mistake and could therefore be let off. </p> <p>However, the Speaker said Palaniswami requested him to disqualify four MLAs who also voted in favour of the TVK government but have since resigned from their posts.</p> <p>These MLAs -- Maragatham Kumaravel (Madhuranthagam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), and Esaki Subaya (Ambasamudram) -- have joined the TVK and are likely to receive tickets from the ruling party to contest the ensuing by-elections. </p> <p>“These representations by Palaniswami are under my consideration. I have initiated the process to act on his petitions. I will take a decision in accordance with the rules,” Prabhakar said. </p> <p>The Speaker’s action of not disqualifying 21 MLAs is a major reprieve not just for the legislators but also for the AIADMK, whose strength in the House will now be 43. If the MLAs were disqualified, the party's strength would have come down drastically. </p>.Fresh wave of defections hits AIADMK as four ex-ministers join TVK.<p>Prabhakar mentioned Palaniswami's representation on May 13 that 25 AIADMK MLAs, who voted in favour of the Vijay government, should be disqualified. However, Palaniswami sent four letters on May 27 stating that he accepted the legislators' apology letters and requested the Speaker to drop the proceedings against them. </p> <p>“Under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, I reviewed the letters submitted by Palaniswami and decided not to proceed with their disqualification,” the Speaker said. </p> <p>When asked whether he had decided on the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, the Speaker said, “No such representation has been given to me, and as such, that question does not arise now.” </p> <p>A crisis brewed in the AIADMK ever since the party was pushed to the third position in the April 23 assembly elections, with the Velumani faction breaking away and supporting the trust vote moved by Vijay on May 13, ignoring Palaniswami’s direction to vote against it.</p><p><br>The rebel MLAs made a climbdown by acknowledging Palaniswami’s leadership after the TVK ignored their request to be taken into the Cabinet, following which compromise talks were launched to bring about a truce. However, a group broke away from the rebels and resigned from their posts.</p>