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21 AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of TVK won’t be disqualified: Tamil Nadu Speaker

The Speaker’s action of not disqualifying 21 MLAs is a major reprieve not just for the legislators but also for the AIADMK, whose strength in the House will now be 43.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia Politics

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