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23 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

A second blast occurred during the rescue operations which led to injuries, the collector added.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduExplosionFireworks

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