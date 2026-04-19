<p>Chennai: At least 23 workers, including 16 women, were killed in an explosion at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crackers">firecracker </a>factory near Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar district on Sunday, according to the police.</p><p>The explosion took place at the Vanaja Fireworks factory.</p><p>Virudhunagar District Collector N O Sukhapatra said rescue workers have pulled out 23 bodies from the accident site and that four of the six injured are in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Of the 23, 19 bodies have been identified, he added.</p><p>A second blast occurred during the rescue operations which led to injuries, the collector added. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BJP’s Khushbu Sundar defends ‘outsider’ attack on husband, hits back at DMK’s own history.<p>“The blast took place when the workers were mixing chemicals,” a police officer said, adding that the unit has a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur.</p><p>“Over 100 labourers were inside the unit when the blast took place. The explosion was so powerful that three rooms were reduced to rubble, and several adjacent structures were also damaged,” the officer added.</p><p>Sources said fire and rescue services personnel battled the flames for several hours.</p><p>In a post on X, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow and said he rushed two ministers to the site to expedite rescue operations.</p><p>"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.</p>