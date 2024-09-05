31-year-old doctor arrested for sexually assaulting school children in Tamil Nadu

A 31-year-old doctor, S Samson Daniel was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting minor girls at a hostel affiliated with a government-aided school in Tamil Nadu's Trichy.

He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

His mother, 54-year-old S Grace Sagayarani, who is the headmistress of the school was arrested for allegedly helping to cover up the offences. They were sent to 3-day Judicial Custody, according to an ANI.