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345 Tamil Nadu fishermen flown out of Iran to Chennai

The group, comprising an initial 327 fishermen and a subsequent batch of 18, had been stuck in the Middle Eastern nation due to the prevailing conflict in the region.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIranChennai

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