Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

6 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, Stalin seeks action from External Affairs ministry

The CM requested External Affairs Minister to initiate action to ensure the expeditious release of all the 128 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduS JaishankarMK Stalinfishermen

Follow us on :

Follow Us