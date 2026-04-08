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6 injured, 3 houses destroyed in bison attack near Ooty's Government Botanical Garden

The six injured persons were immediately rushed to the Ooty Government Headquarters Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduOotyBison

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