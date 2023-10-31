64 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in October: Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Complaining that incidents of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan Navy are increasing at an “alarming rate”, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday demanded that the Union Government take up the issue with the neighbouring country and ensure the release of 64 fishermen who were apprehended in October alone.

In a letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, which was handed over in person by DMK Parliamentarian T R Baalu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the arrest of fishermen and seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan Navy continues “unabated” despite persistent demands from the state for a solution to such incidents.

In the latest incident, as many as 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with five fishing boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin told Muraleedharan, adding that this takes the number of fishermen arrested in October alone to 64. The number of boats seized is 10.

Contending that Indian fishermen are solely dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to them, Stalin said such acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in Tamil Nadu.