64 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in October: Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Complaining that incidents of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan Navy are increasing at an “alarming rate”, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday demanded that the Union Government take up the issue with the neighbouring country and ensure the release of 64 fishermen who were apprehended in October alone.
In a letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, which was handed over in person by DMK Parliamentarian T R Baalu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the arrest of fishermen and seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan Navy continues “unabated” despite persistent demands from the state for a solution to such incidents.
In the latest incident, as many as 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with five fishing boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin told Muraleedharan, adding that this takes the number of fishermen arrested in October alone to 64. The number of boats seized is 10.
Contending that Indian fishermen are solely dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to them, Stalin said such acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in Tamil Nadu.
“I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voices are not heard and I feel that the Government of India should take this matter more seriously with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the safety of our fishermen and protect their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region,” Stalin added.
He nudged the Union Government to initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end future arrests and secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats that were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at the earliest.
After meeting Muraleedharan in New Delhi, Baalu told reporters that the Minister briefed him and an accompanying fishermen delegation about the steps being taken to get the fishermen home from Sri Lanka. During the meeting, the fishermen raised the issue of Sri Lankan authorities insisting that boat owners come in person to take back their boats.
“The minister said he will get an explanation on the issue and ask lawyers representing the Indian side to take up this matter before Sri Lankan courts,” Baalu added.
Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who venture into the sea for fishing cross the International Maritime Border (IMB) in the Palk Straits and “transgress” into Sri Lankan waters. Fishermen cite a variety of reasons for crossing the IMB, but the Sri Lankan navy apprehends them along with their boats.