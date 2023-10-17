At least 9 killed as twin explosions rock firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

At least nine people were killed on Tuesday as twin explosions struck firecracker manufacturing factories near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.
The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot. A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district, news agency ANI reported.
Police officials have confirmed that so far 9 people have lost their lives due to the blasts. Further details are awaited.
More to follow...