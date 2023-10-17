Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

At least 9 killed as twin explosions rock firecracker units in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Police officials have confirmed that so far 9 people have lost their lives due to the blasts. More details are expected.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 10:40 IST

Follow Us

At least nine people were killed on Tuesday as twin explosions struck firecracker manufacturing factories near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

The first explosion reportedly took place in Virudhunagar district and fire department officials were sent to the spot. A second explosion took place in yet another unit in Kammapatti village in the same district, news agency ANI reported.

Police officials have confirmed that so far 9 people have lost their lives due to the blasts. Further details are awaited.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 10:40 IST)
India NewsTamil NadublastsfirecrackersSivakasi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT