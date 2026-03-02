A 40-year-tradition: Sindhi businessmen offer iftar meal to fasting Muslims in Chennai

<p>Chennai: Every evening during the holy month of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ramadan-2026-kerala-temple-hosts-community-iftar-on-its-courtyard-3915124">Ramadan</a>, about 50 to 60 men unload buckets of food from a truck and serve them to those breaking their day-long fast at the 200-year-old Walajah Big Mosque in the heart of this metropolis. </p><p>The men, who are businessmen in various parts of the city, are Sindhis who follow the Hindu faith and are originally from present-day Pakistan, illustrating a classic case of religious harmony and coexistence. </p><p>Sufidar Trust in Mylapore has been serving the all-vegetarian evening meal to about 1,000 to 1,100 people observing the fast during Ramzan for the past 40 years. </p>. <p>The seven to eight-course meals, which include vegetable biryani, different varieties of rice, saffron-infused milk, fresh fruits, and dates are prepared at the Sufidar temple premises. Cooking starts around 7:30 am and the dishes are brought to the mosque in the evening. </p><p>“Our guru Pujniya Dada Ratanchandji always believed in service to mankind is service to God. We have continued this tradition for the last 40 years providing meals to those breaking their fast at the Big Mosque on all 30 days during the month of Ramadan,” Ashok Khubchandani, senior Sevadari, Sufi Dar Trust, told DH. </p><p>Dada Ratanchandji set up The Sufidar Trust in 1970 due to his keen interest in Sufism. </p><p>“I have not missed even one year of iftar ever since I migrated to Chennai 50 years ago. This is a tradition that we take pride in. The people who serve here are Sindhi businessmen who have businesses across the city. They come here every day without fail,” he added. </p><p>All of the businessmen wear skull caps while serving food as a mark of respect showing yet another example of religious harmony. Not just those breaking their Ramadan fast, but also a few who feel hungry walk in to grab a bite. </p><p>“We prepare food for 1,000 to 1,200 people every day,” Khubchandani added. </p>.Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebration of life and learning.<p>The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, whose family manages the mosque, has said that any food from Sufi Dar Trust is welcome inside the premises. “We are blessed that the Nawab of Arcot has said this. We are always welcome to serve food there,” Khubchandani said. </p><p>The Nawab recently said that in a world often marked by division, this enduring tradition stands as a shining example of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims. </p><p>“It is a living reminder that unity is not merely spoken about, but practised through compassion, respect and collective goodwill. This cherished four-decade legacy is not just an act of charity; it is a celebration of India’s pluralistic spirit,” he added. </p><p>The Sufidar Temple has photographs on the walls depicting several religious icons from all different religions: Sufi saints, Hindu gods, Jesus Christ, and Sikh Gurus. </p>