A 40-year-tradition: Sindhi businessmen offer iftar meal to fasting Muslims in Chennai

Sufidar Trust has been serving the all-vegetarian evening meal to about 1,000 to 1,100 people observing the fast during Ramzan for the past 40 years.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 15:29 IST
Iftar organised by Sufidar Trust.

Iftar organised by Sufidar Trust.

DH Photo

Published 02 March 2026, 15:29 IST
