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'A new path, a new movement': Annamalai says he will launch new party, fight polls in Tamil Nadu

The new movement proposed to be launched must, from the foundation level, have new dimensions and a new perspective, he said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduAnnamalaiK AnnamalaiTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

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