A triangular contest in Tamil Nadu; DMK hopes to score hat-trick

While the DMK hopes for a sweep as it believes that the alliance strength which has been proven multiple time in the past and the three-year performance of its government will make things easy, it is an acid test for the AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to prove their mettle and justify the decision to snap ties with the BJP.

The party, for which the 2024 elections is particularly crucial as it has not tasted victory in an election since 2016 following the death of Jayalalithaa, cited the alliance with the BJP as the reason for its defeats in 2019 and 2021.

The AIADMK will also face the alliance test in the next few days as no major political party has announced its decision to join the coalitions led by the principal Opposition party. The party is banking on its core vote bank – its vote percentage in 2021 was 33 per cent – to put up a spirited fight against the DMK and BJP in the three-cornered contest.

The split in opposition votes is likely to benefit the DMK, which is looking at a hat-trick win and a repeat of the 2019 performance when the alliance won 38 of the 39 seats at stake.

For the BJP, which is making tall claims of its vote share going up to 20 per cent in the past three years, the election is critical as it will test the party’s individual strength in many regions.