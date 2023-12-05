Aamir Khan rescued after being stuck for 24 hours without water, power in Chennai

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, has faced flooding issues during heavy rains in the past. The city's susceptibility to flooding is attributed to a combination of factors, including its low-lying topography, inadequate stormwater drainage systems, rapid urbanization, and climate change impacts.

During the monsoon season, which typically occurs from October to December, southern states experience heavy rainfall. The torrential rain caused due to Tropical Cyclone Michaung on December 4 has exposed the shortcomings of city's drainage infrastructure in some areas, leading to waterlogging and flooding.

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is one of the celebrities who got stranded in the city after the heavy rains. The star was left without water, electricity and a weak phone signal due to waterlogging.