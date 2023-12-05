Aamir Khan rescued after being stuck for 24 hours without water, power in Chennai

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, has faced flooding issues during heavy rains in the past. The city's susceptibility to flooding is attributed to a combination of factors, including its low-lying topography, inadequate stormwater drainage systems, rapid urbanization, and climate change impacts.
During the monsoon season, which typically occurs from October to December, southern states experience heavy rainfall. The torrential rain caused due to Tropical Cyclone Michaung on December 4 has exposed the shortcomings of city's drainage infrastructure in some areas, leading to waterlogging and flooding.
Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is one of the celebrities who got stranded in the city after the heavy rains. The star was left without water, electricity and a weak phone signal due to waterlogging.
The actor was recused by the fire and rescue officials after nearly 24 hours of being stranded in Karpakam area.
The news was shared by fellow actor Vishnu Vishal, who earlier took to social media and sought help.
Reportedly, Aamir Khan is staying with Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal at his residence. in Karpakam area.
In the photos, Aamir Khan was seen with celebrity couple Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta and other locals being safely evacuated and shifted to a safe location.
Aamir Khan has relocated himself to Chennai few months back to be with his mother who is undergoing treatment here.
On the professional front, Aamir Khan will soon start working on his upcoming film titled Sitare Zameen Par. The actor recently mentioned that the film's theme is similar to Taare Zameen Par.