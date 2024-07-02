Abolish NEET or clear Tamil Nadu Bill to exempt state from exam: DMK's demand in Rajya Sabha

His appeal in the Upper House of Parliament came amid a row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical courses. During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, he said the state legislative assembly had passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Medical Courses Bill in 2021 and subsequently passed a resolution unanimously against the exam and to address the "NEET menace".