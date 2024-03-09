JOIN US
tamil nadu

Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance; allotted one seat for 2025 Rajya Sabha polls

"Joined the DMK-led alliance for the sake of country, not with any consideration for post," MNM founder Kamal Haasan said in Chennai.
Last Updated 09 March 2024, 08:22 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor Kamal Haasan joined DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu on March 9, reported news agency PTI.

It has been further reported that MNM is set to get one Rajya Sabha seat in 2025 elections.

"Joined the DMK-led alliance for the sake of country, not with any consideration for post," MNM founder Kamal Haasan said in Chennai.

Congress panel will also meet DMK leadership very soon to finalise Lok Sabha seat sharing arrangement.

(Published 09 March 2024, 08:22 IST)
