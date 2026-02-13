<p>Salem (Tamil Nadu): Actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>is set to resume his political campaign and is scheduled to address the TVK meeting here on Friday.</p>.<p>Vijay had left his Chennai residence to arrive here for the meeting to be held between 12 noon and 3 pm amidst a tight security arrangement by the police here. Nearly 600 police personnel have been deployed at Seelanaickenpatti, where the actor would also address the party functionaries from five districts.</p>.<p>Prior to this, the actor had addressed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s meeting in Erode in December 2025.</p>.Vijay-led TVK gets restricted permit for Salem meet; no entry for pregnant women, children and elderly .<p>The TVK’s Salem central district secretary Tamilan Parthiban said Vijay would also address the party’s executive committee members from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.</p>.<p>“The party executives meeting and election campaign programme to be attended by the TVK president will be held at the KVP Garden, Seelanaickenpatti, from 12 to 3 pm,” the party said in a release and appealed to the cadres to comply with the guidelines issued by the police on security and admission with entry passes containing the QR code.</p>.<p>“Only 4,998 people who have been provided the entry passes with QR code alone will be allowed to participate in this programme,” the release had said. </p>