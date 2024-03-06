Actor Sarath Kumar-led AISMK to join hands with BJP for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu

In a statement, Sarath Kumar said a BJP delegation of Union minister L Murugan, National Secretary H Raja and the party's TN in-charge, Arvind Menon met him on Tuesday.

His party had already authorised him to decide on matters relating to the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

"To ensure a prosperous India, a good regime (at the Centre) again and uphold unity and to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time, I have decided to jointly work with the BJP," he said.

Further details in this connection will be announced later, he added.

Earlier, the GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress had joined the BJP-led NDA.