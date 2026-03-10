<p>Actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>began interviewing his TVK party candidates on Tuesday in preparation for the party's maiden Assembly elections.</p><p>According to a source in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party would field candidates for each of the state's 234 assembly seats, giving party senior officials important districts.</p><p>Vijay would interview roughly sixty aspirants today after arriving at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur. More than 4,200 applications were submitted to the party by candidates who wanted to run on party tickets.</p>.<p>The TVK is likely to shortlist the candidates soon. Party insider claimed that senior leaders: Bussy Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Arun Raj are likely to be nominated for T Nagar, Villivakkam and Tiruchengode constituencies.</p>.TVK chief Vijay seeks 15 days to appear before CBI in Karur stampede case.<p>The fledgling party launched on February 2, 2024, would be facing the Assembly election for the first time, aggressively positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling DMK. Though the TVK had offered a share in power to parties that had electoral alliance with it, no political party had joined it so far. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>