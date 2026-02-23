<p>TVK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> is set to address his party meeting on Monday at Agaramcheri village near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore.</p><p>Entry to the event has been restricted to 4,900 people carrying QR code passes.</p>.Senior AIADMK leader Dhanapal’s son Lokesh Tamilselvan joins TVK.<p>Over 900 police personnel have been deployed for security.</p><p>Vijay had attended the party event on February 13 (Friday) in Salem.</p><p>Ahead of the meeting scheduled between 12 and 4 pm, the actor-politician left his Panaiyur residence in Chennai.</p>