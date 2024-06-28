Actor Vijay targets DMK over rising drug culture in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In his first public interaction after launching his political party in February, popular Tamil actor-politician Vijay on Friday reached out to first-time voters by making them taking a pledge against using drugs even as he criticised the DMK dispensation of failing to control the sale and usage of drugs in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at an event to felicitate district toppers in 10th and 12th board exams, Vijay also said Tamil Nadu needs "good leaders" not just in politics but in every sector, in what appeared as a criticism of the existing political parties.

“Never indulge in bad habits. Don’t lose your identity at any cost. The reason I say this is because of the increase in consumption of drugs in Tamil Nadu, especially among youngsters. I am worried about this trend both as a parent and as the leader of a political party,” Vijay told the students.

“It is the job of the government to stop drugs. But I have not come here to point out that they (government) have failed in their duty. It is not the right platform. More than the government, it is we who should take care of ourselves. We should have control over our lives,” he said and asked the students to take a pledge “say no to temporary pleasures.. say no to drugs.”