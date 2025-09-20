Actor Vijay targets DMK, says his vision is building Tamil Nadu with no 'family dominance'

<p>Tiruvarur: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday took his political fight directly to DMK President and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=M%20K%20Stalin">M K Stalin's</a> native turf of Tiruvarur and said his party's goal is to ensure that there is no "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Addressing a massive rally here, Vijay, referring to criticism that the huge turnout seen in his rallies will not get converted into votes, sought to engage the participants in a conversation.</p>.TN CM M K Stalin slams 'Delhi dominance,' explains why DMK uses term 'union government'.<p>"Will you not vote ? Is this an 'empty gathering'? he asked and the young men and women replied by raising their voices and chanted, "Vijay," seen as pledge to support him.</p>.<p>For well over 50 years, Tiruvarur has been the stronghold of the DMK with the Dravidian movement's ideology having a deep rooted base and the Left parties also have pockets of influence.</p>.<p>Tiruvarur district, part of the erstwhile composite Thanjavur district, was the birth place (Tirukkuvalai) of DMK's iconic leader, late patriarch M Karunanidhi.</p>