Actor Vijay’s TVK not to contest any polls till 2026 assembly elections

Chennai: Four months after its launch, popular Tamil actor Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday announced its goal was only to win the 2026 assembly polls and that the political party will not contest any election, including local body polls, until then.

In a statement, TVK general secretary N Bussy Anand said Vijay, while announcing the launch of the party on February 2, had clearly articulated the party’s political standing.

Vijay (49), who is one of the highest-paid actors in the country and commands a huge fan base, will be the latest entrant into the already crowded political space in Tamil Nadu from the tinsel town.

Anand’s statement made it clear that the TVK will neither contest nor extend support to any political party in the July 10 byelections to Vikravandi assembly constituency, which will witness a direct fight between DMK and PMK, an ally of the BJP, with principal Opposition party AIADMK boycotting the elections.

“Our party chief (Vijay) has already announced that winning the 2026 assembly elections is our primary goal. He will announce the party’s ideology and programs to be implemented during the first conference of the party to be held soon. He (Vijay) will also tour the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu after the conference,” Anand added.