After Kolkata, molestation bid on Coimbatore house surgeon stirs protest

Coimbatore: An alleged attempt to molest a woman house surgeon at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital sparked a spontaneous protest by around 150 house surgeons practising under the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship here.

The man involved in the act was taken into custody by the police following intervention by the hospital authorities, a senior medical officer said.

The house surgeons staged a sit-in protest in front of the Dean’s office from Thursday demanding safety of their female colleagues.

The incident took place between the administrative block and the centenary building housing her hostel, when the house surgeon walked to a two-wheeler parking lot to take her scooter, police said.