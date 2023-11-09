AI-based mechanism to prevent elephant deaths in Madukkarai range

As many as 12 towers, each with a height of 20 metres, have been installed at strategic locations along the Ettimadai–Walayar section 500 metres apart from each other covering all areas where elephants are known to cross with their herd. While five AI towers are located on the ‘A’ line, seven towers have been installed on the ‘B’ line, on which trains run at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.