AIADMK alliance gaining momentum; DMDK, PT to join soon

Sources told DH that the AIADMK is willing to allot three Lok Sabha seats to the DMDK without committing on the Rajya Sabha demand of the party—which is being sought for Vijayakanth’s wife and party’s new head Premalatha—while Tenkasi is likely to be allotted to Krishnaswamy.

“We have conveyed our stand, and we are waiting for the DMDK to get back to us. We will finalise the alliance with DMDK and PT in a couple of days,” a senior AIADMK leader told DH.

Clinching electoral pacts with all the three parties will not just strengthen the AIADMK alliance but will also add heft to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s political acumen as these outfits were actively courted by the BJP as well.

Palaniswami, who took the bold decision of snapping ties with the BJP last year, needs a “strong alliance” to take on the ruling DMK alliance whose arithmetic strength has been proven successful in multiple elections.

An alliance with the PMK, which has a committed vote bank of 5.5 per cent, is likely to help the AIADMK in northern Tamil Nadu which accounts for a dozen Lok Sabha seats. The party is also likely to ally with smaller parties, some of whom may be allotted a Lok Sabha seat.