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AIADMK announces free refrigerator to rice cardholders if party voted to power in 2026

He also assured to provide 1 kilo dal and 1 litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKRefrigeratorration card holders

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