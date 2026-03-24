<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> on Tuesday announced free refrigerators for all rice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">ration card holders</a> if his party is voted to power in the 2026 Assembly election.</p>.<p>Also, he assured to provide one kilo dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>His announcements toe the line of the party leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who had announced the populist scheme to provide free fans, mixies, and grinders as part of the AIADMK election manifesto ahead of the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.</p>.DMK coerces allies to prioritise interests of Stalin family over public welfare: AIADMK.<p>After coming to power, she launched the distribution of these freebies on September 15, 2011, coinciding with former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary.</p>.<p>Releasing the party's poll manifesto for the April 23 election, at the AIADMK state headquarters, Palaniswami said, "The free fridge is meant to reduce the household workload of homemakers."</p>