AIADMK, BJP in 'secret alliance', alleges Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai: Alleging that the AIADMK and BJP continue to be in a “secret alliance” after having “enacted a drama of separation,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the ensuing Lok Sabha elections were an opportunity to teach a “befitting lesson” to those who are hell-bent on ruining “our soil, culture and tradition.”
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the DMK of trying to stop Central schemes in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said “lies and WhatsApp stories” are the BJP’s “life of breath” and people won’t believe the stories narrated by them “anymore.”
Stalin, speaking at a government function in Pollachi in western Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK is strong and the BJP has a base of its own, tore into both political parties for “ruining” the state when they were in alliance. He also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to demand the prime minister to release the list of special projects his government has implemented in the state over the past 10 years during his next visit.
“AIADMK, which destroyed the state for 10 years, and the BJP, which continues to ignore the interests of Tamil Nadu, are in a secret alliance. They enacted a drama of separation before the people and are trying to hoodwink them. They have a secret alliance,” Stalin alleged.
The allegation comes days before the Election Commission of India (ECI) is to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls and at a time when the AIADMK and BJP are forming separate coalitions under their respective leadership. AIADMK, which snapped ties with the BJP and walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023, has declined offers from the latter for an electoral tie-up.
“On the one hand, you have the AIADMK and BJP who are in a secret alliance, and on the other hand, you have the DMK and other democratic forces who have joined hands for the welfare of the people,” Stalin added.
On the Prime Minister’s ‘Modi Guarantee’ promises, the Chief Minister accused him of “misleading” the people for the past 10 years and sought to know what happened to his promises of crediting Rs 15 lakh into the bank account of every family, and creating 2 crore jobs a year.
“The Prime Minister says we are hindering implementation of Central schemes in the state. Who prevented the Union Government from building AIIMS in Madurai? Did the AIADMK government prevent it? Did the DMK government prevent it after coming to power? The Prime Minister should answer these questions,” Stalin said.
He also said the people of Tamil Nadu are not “fools or losers” to believe in the Prime Minister, who has suddenly “found his way” to the state after ignoring it for 10 years.
(Published 13 March 2024, 15:17 IST)