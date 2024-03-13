AIADMK, BJP in 'secret alliance', alleges Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai: Alleging that the AIADMK and BJP continue to be in a “secret alliance” after having “enacted a drama of separation,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the ensuing Lok Sabha elections were an opportunity to teach a “befitting lesson” to those who are hell-bent on ruining “our soil, culture and tradition.”

Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the DMK of trying to stop Central schemes in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said “lies and WhatsApp stories” are the BJP’s “life of breath” and people won’t believe the stories narrated by them “anymore.”

Stalin, speaking at a government function in Pollachi in western Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK is strong and the BJP has a base of its own, tore into both political parties for “ruining” the state when they were in alliance. He also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to demand the prime minister to release the list of special projects his government has implemented in the state over the past 10 years during his next visit.