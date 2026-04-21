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AIADMK, BJP target DMK govt over alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu

'There was not a day in the last 5 years of DMK rule that I did not talk about law and order, women's safety, and drug trafficking,' Palaniswami said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:04 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKChief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

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